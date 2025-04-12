LIVE News: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana held in high-security NIA cell under 'suicide watch'
BS Web Team New Delhi
Tahawwur Rana, extradited from the US to India, is being held under suicide watch in a high-security cell at the NIA headquarters. Authorities are taking extra precautions to ensure his safety with constant monitoring. Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is being questioned by the NIA about his involvement with sleeper cells in India, specifically his connections to David Headley. His extradition marks a significant breakthrough in efforts to hold those responsible for the 2008 attacks accountable. The investigation is crucial for seeking justice for the victims.
Dust storms and rain in Delhi on April 11 caused power disruptions in northern areas, including Narela, Bawana, Badli, and Mangolpuri. Fallen tree branches and debris obstructed electrical lines, impacting both High Tension and Low Tension networks, according to TATA Power officials. A wall from a six-story under-construction building near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi collapsed during the dust storm, killing one person and injuring two others. The incident occurred around 7 pm, and police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call. The injured were immediately transported to the hospital. Additionally, the dust storm disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport, leading to 15 diverted and several delayed flights. Air India issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of potential delays due to thunderstorms and gusty winds in northern India. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to minimize disruptions.
9:00 AM
India extends aid to diaspora in earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma
As part of ongoing outreach efforts following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, India, under Operation Brahma, extended its support to the Indian diaspora in Myanmar's Yangon region, delivering essentials. According to the Embassy of India in Myanmar, Ambassador of India to Myanmar Abhay Thakur handed over 15 tonnes of rice, cooking oil and food stuff to a community relief group there.
8:29 AM
BJP's Pradeep Bhandari accuses Congress of pro-terror stance after Tahawwur Rana's extradition
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Friday alleged that the Congress party is adopting a "pro-terror" stance following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's close aide, Kanhaiya Kumar, mocked the development, which he claimed exposes the party's sympathies towards those accused of terrorism.
8:26 AM
Delhi sees dust storm, trees fall in some areas
Several parts of Delhi witnessed a dust storm on Friday evening that led to trees falling in some areas and residents shutting windows to prevent dust from entering their houses. Traffic was also disrupted as trees or their branches fell. Flight operations were also impacted in parts of northern India. Delhi had witnessed a dust storm on Thursday also. Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, while Yellow Alerts have been issued for four other districts.
First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 8:26 AM IST