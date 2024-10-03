LIVE news: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to face trial for 'murder' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots
BS Web Team New Delhi
On August 30, Judge Rakesh Syal of the Rouse Avenue court ordered the framing of charges against Tytler under Indian Penal Code sections murder (302); abetment (109); rioting (147); promoting enmity between groups (153A) and being a part of unlawful assembly (143).
NSA Ajit Doval met Emmanuel Chiva, DG of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Earlier, he had called on French president HE Emmanuel Macron. Doval and Chiva held comprehensive discussions on France's defence planning and procurement systems, defence collaboration, and opportunities for India-France startups & tech in future defence technologies. NSA Doval and Barrot also shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and the Middle East.
Israel continues battling militants on two fronts, pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah that left eight Israeli soldiers dead and conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children. As Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier, the region has braced for further escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.
10:05 AM
ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content' in Women's T20 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup to "protect the cricket community from toxic content" and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans. The tournament gets underway in Sharjah on Thursday with the final slated in Dubai on October 20.
9:58 AM
Singapore High Court hands one year jail sentence to former transport minister
Singapore's Indian origin former transport minister S Iswaran was handed a one-year jail sentence on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to five charges relating to corruption and blocking of justice in the High Court on September 24.
9:52 AM
19 members of a family booked for duping siblings of over Rs 1 cr in cryptocurrency scheme
Police have registered a case against 19 members of a family in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly duping a man and his brother of Rs 1.17 crore under the pretext of high returns on investment in a cryptocurrency scheme, an official said.
9:44 AM
Doctor shot dead inside nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday. The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.
9:37 AM
Two dead, thousands evacuated as typhoon approaches Taiwan
An approaching typhoon bringing strong winds and torrential rainfall to Taiwan killed two people and injured more than 100 people over the past few days while forcing thousands to evacuate from low-lying or mountainous areas.
9:17 AM
2 more die in cracker factory blast in UP, toll reaches 5
Two more people died of wounds they sustained in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in a village here, police said on Thursday. Three people were reported dead in the incident a day before.
9:09 AM
Two abducted youths released, handed over to police Imphal
Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police on Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said. The two Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh are being escorted back to Imphal, the police officer said.
9:05 AM
Amit Shah to begin his two-day Gujarat visit; to launch several projects
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday, during which he will launch a host of projects and take part in some Navratri events, officials said.
8:58 AM
Centre’s internship portal to go live today
The government in partnership with India Inc will roll out the Budget announcement of the one-year internship scheme for youth aged between 21-24 years on Thursday.
8:58 AM
SC verdict on caste-based discrimination in jail today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a plea which has alleged that prison manuals of some states in the country encourage caste-based discrimination. According to the cause list of October 3 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to deliver the judgement on the petition.
8:44 AM
USCIRF calls out increasing abuses against religious minorities in India
Authored by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan, the section on India describes the use of misinformation and disinformation- including hate speech by government officials- to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a statement.
8:43 AM
First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:54 AM IST