US President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook late Monday, a sharp escalation in his battle to exert greater control over what has long been considered an institution independent from day-to-day politics.

Trump said in a letter posted on his Truth Social platform that he is firing Cook because of allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee to the agency that regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, made the accusations last week. US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday (local time) set out its plan to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. The Department of Homeland Security issued a draft notice signalling the White House’s intention to proceed with the additional levies as Trump seeks to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Citing Bloomberg, the notice stated that the higher tariffs would apply to Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”

Earlier this month, Trump announced a further 25 per cent tariff on India in response to its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The move forms part of his strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.