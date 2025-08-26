Home / India News / LIVE news: SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC chief justice
Live New Update

LIVE news: SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC chief justice

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
US President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook late Monday, a sharp escalation in his battle to exert greater control over what has long been considered an institution independent from day-to-day politics.

Trump said in a letter posted on his Truth Social platform that he is firing Cook because of allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee to the agency that regulates mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, made the accusations last week.  US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday (local time) set out its plan to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. The Department of Homeland Security issued a draft notice signalling the White House’s intention to proceed with the additional levies as Trump seeks to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.  Citing Bloomberg, the notice stated that the higher tariffs would apply to Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”

Earlier this month, Trump announced a further 25 per cent tariff on India in response to its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The move forms part of his strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

12:52 PM

Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice amid protests over SIR and Surya Hansda case

The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on the third day of the monsoon session on Tuesday, as MLAs from the ruling parties gathered in the Well of the House to protest against the special intensive revision (SIR). BJP legislators joined the protest, demanding a CBI investigation into the Surya Hansda ‘encounter’ death case.

12:50 PM

Philippine President Marcos Jr dismisses national police chief General Nicolas Torre

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has fired his national police chief, who gained attention for leading the separate arrests of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte on orders of the International Criminal Court and televangelist Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, who is on the FBI's most-wanted list for alleged child sex trafficking, Philippine officials said Tuesday. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin did not cite a reason for the removal of General Nicolas Torre as head of the 232,000-member national police force, a position he was appointed to by Marcos in May and which he would have held until 2027.

12:23 PM

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi calls ED raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj’s home “100 per cent fake”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged that the "ridiculous" raids by the Enforcement Directorate on party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence on Tuesday morning were "100 per cent fake" and a strategy to divert attention from the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education degree.

12:08 PM

Eternal Ltd faces over ₹40 crore GST demand

Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato, has received three orders from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, raising a demand of more than ₹40 crore. The orders, issued by the Joint Commissioner (Appeals)-4, Bengaluru, pertain to the period between July 2017 and March 2020.

11:48 AM

SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay High Court Chief Justice

In its meeting held on August 25, the three-member Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice recommended the name of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar. Similarly, the collegium also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath in its meeting held on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of six additional judges as permanent judges in the Bombay High Court.
First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

