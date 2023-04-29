LIVE: India logs 7,171 new Covid-19 cases, active infections fall to 51,314

India saw a single-day rise of 7,171 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have decreased to 51,314, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The Gujarat High Court will hear on Saturday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak on April 29, the cause list published by the high court said.