LIVE: India logs 7,171 new Covid-19 cases, active infections fall to 51,314

The Gujarat High Court will hear on Saturday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak on April 29, the cause list published by the high court said.
11:24 AM Apr 23
India wants to ensure that its relations with all countries advance without seeking exclusivity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he underlined that China falls into a somewhat different category because of the currently "abnormal" nature of ties which is an outcome of a violation of border management agreements by Beijing.
Jaishankar, who arrived in Santo Domingo on his first official visit to the Dominican Republic, also said that India has seen a dramatic expansion in connectivity, contacts, and cooperation across the region. Pakistan, however, remains an exception to this in view of cross-border terrorism, he said on Friday while addressing the diplomatic corps and young minds of the diplomatic school of the Dominican Republic.
11:21 AM Apr 23
11:19 AM Apr 23
11:08 AM Apr 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged women to enrol for Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC).
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "I also urge more women to enrol for MSSC. It offers many advantages for our Nari Shakti."
Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani opened a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) at a post office in the national capital, paving the way for empowering women through this investment instrument, according to a government press release.
10:45 AM Apr 23
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 100 radios to celebrate 100 episodes of "Mann ki Baat", at Odisha's Puri beach.
Pattnaik has created the 8-ft high sand art to mark the feat by using about seven tonnes of sand.
He also created a sand sculpture of the Prime Minister with 100 sand radios. Students from his sand art school joined him to complete the sculpture.
10:39 AM Apr 23
Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning of April 30 due to scheduled track maintenance, officials said.
The maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, they said.
10:36 AM Apr 23
10:23 AM Apr 23
A biography that chronicles the life and career of former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his first-hand account of some of the contemporary major global challenges during his tenure has been launched here.
Shringla, 61, currently the Chief Coordinator of India's G20 Presidency, addressed prominent members of the Indian-American and diaspora community at an event last week that launched his biography Not An Accidental Rise'.
10:19 AM Apr 23
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2023
Privileged to join Vice President of Dominican Republic @RaquelPenaVice in inaugurating the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic.
Our political relations are exceptionally cordial and we coordinate closely in the multilateral arena.
Confident that presence of our… pic.twitter.com/2H4PzSsdi2
10:03 AM Apr 23
Exuding confidence that the Congress is going to form the next government in Karnataka, which is going to polls on May 10, Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge says the aim is to bring back the glory of the state with respect to investments and generating employment opportunities.
According to him, the people of Karnataka have already evaluated the performance of the ruling BJP government.
10:02 AM Apr 23
9:45 AM Apr 23
The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The weathermen have predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.
9:42 AM Apr 23
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on Lalu Prasad, as the RJD supremo landed in his hometown after seven months, amid speculations that the two leaders will jointly work towards forging a country-wide opposition unity to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Kumar drove to the residence of Rabri Devi, former chief minister and wife of Prasad, late on Friday evening, hours after the RJD supremo arrived.
9:24 AM Apr 23
9:05 AM Apr 23
8:51 AM Apr 23
8:46 AM Apr 23
Accusing BJP of bequeathing the people of Himachal Pradesh a huge burden of debt, the State's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked people to vote for Congress in the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation Polls so that Congress can run the Corporation "for the development of Shimla City."
"We are taking steps to make the State Government and the Shimla Municipal Corporation self-dependent on finances. We have inherited total debt of 75,000 crore rupees from the previous BJP government. Each resident of Shimla is having 92,840 rupees public debt which the BJP government bequeathed," The Chief Minister said.
8:46 AM Apr 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.
8:45 AM Apr 23
Lashing out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the former would put the state into "reverse gear", depriving it of the benefits of "double-engine sarkar".
Addressing a rally at the Navalgund Assembly constituency on Friday, Shah said, "One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress's reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backwards."
8:44 AM Apr 23
The United States is deeply disappointed after Russian officials denied a request to allow a diplomat to see jailed Wall Street Journal reporter State DepartmeEvan Gershkovich, the deputy spokesperson for US State Department, Vedant Patel, told reporters on Friday.
Addressing the presser, Patel said, "Let me take a little bit of a step back. I think first and foremost as it relates to Evan's case, we of course were deeply disappointed that the request to visit Evan in early May, on May 11th for a consular visit, was denied."
First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 8:38 AM IST