close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in Karnataka today

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Karnataka polls AAP WFI Protest Jantar Mantar Congress mallikarjun kharge Politics

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 8:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi becomes first Arab astronaut to complete spacewalk

Sultan Al-Neyadi, Arab astronaut
4 min read

ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands, says OpenAI

ChatGPT
3 min read

Trade turnover between India, Dominican Republic has reached $1 bn: EAM

EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

Ranil Wickremesinghe
1 min read

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur amid bandh; CM defers rally

Mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read
Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon