LIVE: Sports ministry suspends newly elected Wrestling Federation of India

Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This comes at a time when wrestler Sakshi Malik quit following the selection of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Following Sakshi Malik's decision to quit wrestling, Bajrang Punia also announced that he will be giving up his Padma Shri. The WFI has been in the middle of controversy after several wrestlers alleged that former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed female wrestlers. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the holy city of Ayodhya on December 30, Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya said that arrangements were reviewed in the meeting held on December 23. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport and railway station and will also be conducting a roadshow and public gathering. "All facilities are available in hospitals. The Chief Minister is also reviewing it. We will keep a backup plan for high-end services from here to Lucknow. PM is coming on 30th December, the airport and the railway station prepared in the first phase will be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said. US Pentagon has said that an Iranian drone on Saturday struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, Reuters reported. "The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker, was struck at approximately 10 am local time (6 am GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters.