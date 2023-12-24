LIVE: Sports ministry suspends newly elected Wrestling Federation of India

Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India after the newly elected president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This comes at a time when wrestler Sakshi Malik quit following the selection of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Following Sakshi Malik's decision to quit wrestling, Bajrang Punia also announced that he will be giving up his Padma Shri. The WFI has been in the middle of controversy after several wrestlers alleged that former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed female wrestlers.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the holy city of Ayodhya on December 30, Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya said that arrangements were reviewed in the meeting held on December 23. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport and railway station and will also be conducting a roadshow and public gathering. "All facilities are available in hospitals. The Chief Minister is also reviewing it. We will keep a backup plan for high-end services from here to Lucknow. PM is coming on 30th December, the airport and the railway station prepared in the first phase will be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.
US Pentagon has said that an Iranian drone on Saturday struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, Reuters reported. "The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker, was struck at approximately 10 am local time (6 am GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters.
MV Saibaba also suffered drone attack in Red Sea, had 25 crew members: Indian Navy
Delhi Police apprehends six people including 5 girls in flesh trade racket in Aerocity hotel
Flights delayed in West Bengal due to fow and low visibility in Kolkata
S Jaishankar condoles the demise of Dominican envoy Hans Dannenberg
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday condoled the demise of Dominican Ambassador Hans Dannenberg. Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic. He was an extraordinary friend of India and of so many of us personally."
Further, Jaishankar also described Dannenberg as an extraordinary friend of India.
Revanth Reddy announces Rs 5 lakh accident insurance policy for gig workers, cab, auto drivers
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, and driving cabs and autorickshaws.
He also assured the gig workers that the government would provide Rs 10 lakh health cover under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme, an official release from the government said on Saturday.
Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K's Baramulla district
A retired police officer was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district today, the police said. Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today, they said.
"Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
Isro chief S Somnath shares an update on Aditya-L1
Whoever elected as WFI chief, job of athletes' is to practice: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri
Amid the ongoing debate over the elections for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief with wrestler Sakshi Malik announcing retirement and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia returning his Padma Shri, Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Ramesh Bidhuri has said that the athletes should have the mentality of athletes, they should not become the tools of someone. "They have made the country proud, they're talented athletes. Athletes should have the mentality of athletes; they should not become the tools of someone. Last time, politicians of Haryana brought them (athletes) in front for their political benefits and to spoil the careers of these athletes. Whoever has been elected as WFI chief, their (athletes) job is to practise," Ramesh Bidhuri told ANI.
