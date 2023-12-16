LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office hub in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday. Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading. The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.



Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal inspected bus stops in the national capital in view of women's safety. Maliwal noticed that the Ramesh Park and Lalita Park bus stops were in the dark, with no lights at both bus stops. "We had received several complaints that various bus shelters in Delhi do not have lights and are completely dark. We came for an inspection, and we just went to the bus stop at Ramesh Park and we are now at the Lalita Park bus stop. In both places, it was very dark," Maliwal said, speaking to ANI on Friday.



As Singapore's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it "strongly encourages" people to wear a face mask in crowded places even if they are not ill, especially indoors or when visiting vulnerable people. The ministry said on Friday that the estimated number of COVID-19 cases from December 3 to 9 increased to 56,043, a 75 per cent jump compared with 32,035 cases in the previous week. The average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 225 to 350. The average daily cases in the intensive care unit rose from four to nine, Channel News Asia reported.