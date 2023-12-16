Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office hub in Gujarat
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office hub in Gujarat

Catch all the latest news updates from across the the world

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday. Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading. The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal inspected bus stops in the national capital in view of women's safety. Maliwal noticed that the Ramesh Park and Lalita Park bus stops were in the dark, with no lights at both bus stops. "We had received several complaints that various bus shelters in Delhi do not have lights and are completely dark. We came for an inspection, and we just went to the bus stop at Ramesh Park and we are now at the Lalita Park bus stop. In both places, it was very dark," Maliwal said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

As Singapore's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it "strongly encourages" people to wear a face mask in crowded places even if they are not ill, especially indoors or when visiting vulnerable people. The ministry said on Friday that the estimated number of COVID-19 cases from December 3 to 9 increased to 56,043, a 75 per cent jump compared with 32,035 cases in the previous week. The average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 225 to 350. The average daily cases in the intensive care unit rose from four to nine, Channel News Asia reported.

Key Events

9:30 AM

JU teachers' body urges state govt to facilitate holding of convocation

8:44 AM

Singaporeans encouraged to wear face mask following spike in COVID-19 cases

LT

PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas

In a stirring tribute on Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the brave heroes of the 1971 war, whose sacrifices led to a decisive victory for India. Their unwavering spirit and dedication, he said, are etched in the nation's history and the hearts of its people.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on 'X'.

LT

India calls for zero tolerance for terror actors, sponsors at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, called on the UN on Friday to exercise zero tolerance against the terror groups and their sponsors, adding that the illicit traffic of small arms and light is a key enabler for sustaining conflicts by armed and terrorist groups.

"The illicit traffic of small arms and light weapons and related ammunition is a key enabler for sustaining conflicts by armed and terrorist groups. This necessitates the need for coordinated efforts by states to limit the acquisition of small arms and light weapons by such actors. It is therefore important that this council exercise a zero tolerance for terror actors and their sponsors, their possession and misuse of small arms and light weapons," Kamboj said.

LT

JU teachers' body urges state govt to facilitate holding of convocation

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has urged West Bengal Education Minister to take steps to facilitate the holding of the annual convocation of the varsity in time in the interest of students.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy in a letter to Education Minister Bratya Basu and Governor C V Ananda Bose said that convocation remains an integral part of a long and glorious tradition of JU and one of the "most cherished" events of students.

LT

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's Facebook page hacked

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed on Friday that her Facebook page had been hacked, adding that she had not been able to access her social media page for the past few days.

The Delhi Mayor further said that efforts are on to recover it as soon as possible. "This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook page since a few days; it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it," Oberoi posted on X.

LT

Will work to fulfil PM Modi's guarantees: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma after taking oath

After being sworn into office on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday assured people that his government will strive to fulfil all the guarantees for the state as was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the BJP's manifesto for the Assembly elections last month.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first cabinet meeting of the new government on Friday, CM Sharma said, "We will strive sincerely to fulfil all the guarantees of Prime Minister Modi and those listed in our manifesto. We would like to address issues that people not just in the state but across the country are grappling with. We will work towards an 'Antyodaya' Yojana. We'll move ahead in a planned manner,"

LT

Indian bureaucracy most impactful in realising people's aspirations: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that the Indian bureaucracy is the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people.

Speaking at the presentation programme of the first copy of the book 'Roses without Thorns' authored by the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, the Vice President said, "The office always takes note of the steel frame, the Indian bureaucracy...They are the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people. Right now, they are doing in the best of situations."

 

LT

Kremlin has 'no information' about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny

The Kremlin has said that it has "no information" about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reportedly has been missing from prison since December 6, Al Jazeera reported. Navalny's lawyers have not been able to see him since December 6. The prison authorities moved him from the penal colony, where he was serving his sentence for multiple charges, including extremism, but have not said where he was transferred to.

LT

Singaporeans encouraged to wear face mask following spike in COVID-19 cases

As Singapore's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it "strongly encourages" people to wear a face mask in crowded places even if they are not ill, especially indoors or when visiting vulnerable people. The ministry said on Friday that the estimated number of COVID-19 cases from December 3 to 9 increased to 56,043, a 75 per cent jump compared with 32,035 cases in the previous week. The average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 225 to 350. The average daily cases in the intensive care unit rose from four to nine, Channel News Asia reported.

LT

DCW chief Swati Maliwal inspects bus stops in Delhi for women's safety

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal inspected bus stops in the national capital in view of women's safety. Maliwal noticed that the Ramesh Park and Lalita Park bus stops were in the dark, with no lights at both bus stops. "We had received several complaints that various bus shelters in Delhi do not have lights and are completely dark. We came for an inspection, and we just went to the bus stop at Ramesh Park and we are now at the Lalita Park bus stop. In both places, it was very dark," Maliwal said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

LT

PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office hub in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday. Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading. The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiAmit ShahJagat Prakash NaddaIndia Prime MinisterCommercial propertyDiamondsCongressBJPPoliticsKarnatakaDelhiair pollutionmallikarjun khargerajasthanNHRCprotestsMumbaiReal Estate Construction

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva