LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest corporate office hub in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, 'Surat Diamond Bourse' on Sunday. Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading. The Diamond Bourse is the world's largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal inspected bus stops in the national capital in view of women's safety. Maliwal noticed that the Ramesh Park and Lalita Park bus stops were in the dark, with no lights at both bus stops. "We had received several complaints that various bus shelters in Delhi do not have lights and are completely dark. We came for an inspection, and we just went to the bus stop at Ramesh Park and we are now at the Lalita Park bus stop. In both places, it was very dark," Maliwal said, speaking to ANI on Friday.
As Singapore's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it "strongly encourages" people to wear a face mask in crowded places even if they are not ill, especially indoors or when visiting vulnerable people. The ministry said on Friday that the estimated number of COVID-19 cases from December 3 to 9 increased to 56,043, a 75 per cent jump compared with 32,035 cases in the previous week. The average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 225 to 350. The average daily cases in the intensive care unit rose from four to nine, Channel News Asia reported.
The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has urged West Bengal Education Minister to take steps to facilitate the holding of the annual convocation of the varsity in time in the interest of students.
JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy in a letter to Education Minister Bratya Basu and Governor C V Ananda Bose said that convocation remains an integral part of a long and glorious tradition of JU and one of the "most cherished" events of students.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed on Friday that her Facebook page had been hacked, adding that she had not been able to access her social media page for the past few days.
The Delhi Mayor further said that efforts are on to recover it as soon as possible. "This is to inform all that I've been unable to access my Facebook page since a few days; it has been hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. If there is any unusual activity through my page, please be aware of it," Oberoi posted on X.
Will work to fulfil PM Modi's guarantees: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma after taking oath
After being sworn into office on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday assured people that his government will strive to fulfil all the guarantees for the state as was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the BJP's manifesto for the Assembly elections last month.
Speaking to reporters after chairing the first cabinet meeting of the new government on Friday, CM Sharma said, "We will strive sincerely to fulfil all the guarantees of Prime Minister Modi and those listed in our manifesto. We would like to address issues that people not just in the state but across the country are grappling with. We will work towards an 'Antyodaya' Yojana. We'll move ahead in a planned manner,"
Indian bureaucracy most impactful in realising people's aspirations: VP
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that the Indian bureaucracy is the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people.
Speaking at the presentation programme of the first copy of the book 'Roses without Thorns' authored by the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, the Vice President said, "The office always takes note of the steel frame, the Indian bureaucracy...They are the most impactful transactional mechanism on a global horizon to realise the aspirations of the people. Right now, they are doing in the best of situations."
Kremlin has 'no information' about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny
The Kremlin has said that it has "no information" about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who reportedly has been missing from prison since December 6, Al Jazeera reported. Navalny's lawyers have not been able to see him since December 6. The prison authorities moved him from the penal colony, where he was serving his sentence for multiple charges, including extremism, but have not said where he was transferred to.
First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 8:24 AM IST