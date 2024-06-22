LIVE: Public Examinations Act, 2024 comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET paper leak controversy

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to curb unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests nationwide, became effective on Friday. This follows controversies surrounding alleged malpractices in NEET and UGC NET exams. Passed during the Budget session, the Act seeks to ensure transparency, fairness, and credibility in public exams, including those conducted by various government bodies like UPSC, SSC, RRB, NTA, IBPS, and central government departments.
Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Subramanian Ma reported that 185 individuals have been hospitalized and 50 deaths have been recorded so far in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. Senior officials have been present for three days, overseeing the situation, and the Chief Minister has taken prompt action, addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Chief Minister has announced compensation of 10 lakhs for the families of the deceased.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to preside over a GST Council meeting on June 22 expected to reassess the 28 per cent GST rate applicable to the online gaming industry. This session marks the first meeting in eight months since the 52nd GST Council convened on October 7, 2023, with participation from finance ministers of all states and Union Territories.
More than a week after a tragic fire in Kuwait claimed 50 lives, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday that 17 injured Indians remain hospitalised. The Indian embassy is actively communicating with local authorities, patients, and their families to ensure their welfare. The fire occurred at a seven-story building in Mangaf city, southern Ahmadi Governorate, on June 12, resulting in the deaths of at least 45 Indians.
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET paper leak controversy
