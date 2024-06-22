LIVE: Public Examinations Act, 2024 comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET paper leak controversy

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to curb unfair practices in public examinations and common entrance tests nationwide, became effective on Friday. This follows controversies surrounding alleged malpractices in NEET and UGC NET exams. Passed during the Budget session, the Act seeks to ensure transparency, fairness, and credibility in public exams, including those conducted by various government bodies like UPSC, SSC, RRB, NTA, IBPS, and central government departments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to preside over a GST Council meeting on June 22 expected to reassess the 28 per cent GST rate applicable to the online gaming industry. This session marks the first meeting in eight months since the 52nd GST Council convened on October 7, 2023, with participation from finance ministers of all states and Union Territories.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Subramanian Ma reported that 185 individuals have been hospitalized and 50 deaths have been recorded so far in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. Senior officials have been present for three days, overseeing the situation, and the Chief Minister has taken prompt action, addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Chief Minister has announced compensation of 10 lakhs for the families of the deceased.