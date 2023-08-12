Home / India News / LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today after being reinstated as MP
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today after being reinstated as MP

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad on Friday from his residence in Delhi, for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at the Opposition as they staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of no confidence and said that their walkout exposed their design that thay had nothing to do with Manipur.

Five pilgrims were killed after a car they were travelling in was buried under the debris of a landslide at Tarsali under Chowki Phata in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the victims, including one from Gujarat, were on their way to Kedarnath when the incident took place on Thursday evening.

8:50 AM Aug 23

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP's Sagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for a Rs 100-crore temple dedicated to 14th century mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, where he will also address a public meeting, a state BJP minister said.This will be PM's second visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end, in just over a month.
 
On July 1, Modi interacted with tribal leaders, women who were members of self-help groups and young football players at Pakaria village in Shahdol district. "Modiji will arrive in Khajuraho from New Delhi and take a helicopter to reach the Badtuma area in Sagar district around 2 pm to lay the foundation stone for a temple (dedicated to Sant Ravidas) and a museum coming up at a cost Rs 100 crore," MP Cooperative and Public Services Minister Arvind Bhadoria told PTI over the phone on Friday.

8:48 AM Aug 23

Opposition's walkout from Lok Sabha exposed their design: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at the Opposition as they staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of no confidence and said that their walkout exposed their design that thay had nothing to do with Manipur.

"Opposition demanded that PM Modi should speak on Manipur and when he started speaking they walked out. That completely exposed their design that the intention of the opposition was nothing to do with Manipur. They just wanted to disrupt the Parliament," CM Sarma said.

8:47 AM Aug 23

Congress' Rahul Gandhi leaves for Wayanad for first time after being reinstated as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad on Friday from his residence in Delhi, for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP.
 
Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case.
 

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

