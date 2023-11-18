LIVE: Shah to release BJP's manifesto for Telangana assembly polls today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be releasing the BJP's manifesto for Telangana assembly polls on November 18, party sources said on Friday. Shah will also address poll rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal, they said. "Amit Shah will release the manifesto at 10 AM before leaving for the rallies," they said. The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the November 30 polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.



Amid rescue operations underway in Uttarakhand at the Silkyara tunnel site, a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been deployed to airlift almost 22 tonnes of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun, officials said on Friday. Working round-the-clock with a powerful machine, rescue workers have drilled through up to 24 metres of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel till Friday afternoon, inching closer to the 40 labourers trapped inside for five days. During this ongoing festive season, after the detection of fire crackers in trains at various locations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Jabalpur stations, the Ministry of Railways has issued instructions to Zonal Railways to carry out drive against the carriage of inflammable items across the railway network, said officials. To make the train journey safer, Railways urged passengers to be careful and not carry or let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling on trains.