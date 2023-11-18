Home / India News / LIVE: Shah to release BJP's manifesto for Telangana assembly polls today
LIVE: Shah to release BJP's manifesto for Telangana assembly polls today

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be releasing the BJP's manifesto for Telangana assembly polls on November 18, party sources said on Friday. Shah will also address poll rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal, they said. "Amit Shah will release the manifesto at 10 AM before leaving for the rallies," they said. The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the November 30 polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.

Amid rescue operations underway in Uttarakhand at the Silkyara tunnel site, a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been deployed to airlift almost 22 tonnes of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun, officials said on Friday. Working round-the-clock with a powerful machine, rescue workers have drilled through up to 24 metres of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel till Friday afternoon, inching closer to the 40 labourers trapped inside for five days.

During this ongoing festive season, after the detection of fire crackers in trains at various locations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Jabalpur stations, the Ministry of Railways has issued instructions to Zonal Railways to carry out drive against the carriage of inflammable items across the railway network, said officials. To make the train journey safer, Railways urged passengers to be careful and not carry or let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling on trains.

75.08% of voting recorded in Chhattisgarh's 2nd phase elections

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Drilling work halted, another machine from Indore to reach today

8 injured after fire broke out due to LPG gas cylinder blast in Mumbai

Delhi: AQI improves slightly to 'very poor', but no respite for residents from toxic air

Air quality is in 'Very poor' category with an overall AQI of 398 in Delhi

U'khand tunnel: IAF deploys C-17 to airlift critical equipment from Indore

Delhi CM Kejriwal sends LG report demanding sacking of chief secy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent Vigilance Minister Atishi's report accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his position to enable a "lucrative collaboration" between a company in which his son is a partner and the ILBS to to the Lieutenant Governor, sources said on Saturday. The report was submitted to Kejriwal by the Vigilance Minister on Thursday. The report recommended Kumar's suspension and a CBI investigation in the matter.

75.08% of voting recorded in Chhattisgarh's 2nd phase elections

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Drilling work halted, another machine from Indore to reach today

The ongoing drilling work to reach the 40 trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel was halted on Saturday after the rescuers bored 25 metres into the rubble, a top official said. The workers have been trapped for six days, counting Saturday, after a portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel caved in on November 12.

White House slams Elon Musk on his remarks on antisemitism

The White House has slammed tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk for his abhorrent promotion of antisemitism and racist hate, while several top American companies like Apple have pulled out ads from his social media platform X. Musk, 52, on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth." The antisemitic conspiracy theory which posits that Jews want to bring undocumented minority populations into Western countries to reduce White majorities in those nations is often espoused by hate groups.

8 injured after fire broke out due to LPG gas cylinder blast in Mumbai

Pakistan: Court remands Imran Khan to NAB custody for four days in Al-Qadir Trust case

An accountability court on Friday remanded Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to NAB custody for four days in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The court also extended the pre-arrest interim bail of his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the same case and the Toshakhana case, till November 21. When Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing the bail petitions of Bushra Bibi in the Federal Judicial Complex, he was told that the petitioner and her lawyer, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, were both in Adiala Jail for a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The hearing of Imran Khan's case took place in Adiala Jail. During the hearing, NAB's deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi presented the application seeking 10-day physical remand for Imran Khan. However, the judge approved a four-day physical remand of Imran Khan, according to the Dawn report.

No serious incidents reported, no impact on voting, says MP Chief Electoral Officer

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Anupam Rajan on Friday said that despite reports of violent incidents, there have been no major events that could disrupt the voting process. Furthermore, he confirmed that there have been no reports of injuries or deaths across the state.

"While we have received such news (of violence) from some places, there have been no serious incidents, and there has been no impact on the voting due to these incidents. The voting process is proceeding at its regular pace. There have been no reports of any violent incidents at the polling stations, violence against polling workers, or attempts to destroy or loot the voting materials. So far, we have not received any such reports from across the state," he said.

He stated that the incident in Morena, which resulted in one fatality, occurred late at night on the day before the polls and is unrelated to the elections. An FIR will be registered following the post-mortem.

Delhi: AQI improves slightly to 'very poor', but no respite for residents from toxic air

The air quality in the national capital improved marginally to 'very poor' from 'severe' on Saturday morning.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital dropped from 461 at 7 am on Friday to 398 this morning, settling in the 'very poor' category.

However, the downward shift in the air quality index was of little respite to residents as a dense, toxic haze continued to shroud the city.

Pakistan: Increase in gas prices drives short-term inflation to 42%

An increase in gas prices has driven the annual short-term inflation in Pakistan to above 40 per cent for the first time in over four months, official data showed on Friday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said the inflation reading stood at 41.9 per cent for the week ending November 16 mainly because of an over 1,100 per cent increase in gas charges compared to a year ago.

Other items whose prices increased the most included cigarettes (94.5 per cent), wheat flour (86.4 per cent), chilli powder (81.7 per cent), broken basmati rice (76.7 per cent), garlic (63.6 per cent), IRRI 6/9 rice (61.9 per cent), tea (54.6 per cent), gur (51 per cent), and sugar (50 per cent).

Former stars Ganguly, Shastri, Bevan back India to emerge victorious in World Cup final

Former India's iconic stars have backed the Men in Blue to emerge victorious against the mighty Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the highly anticipated finale on Sunday former cricketers talked about the team that could potentially emerge victorious and go down in the history books as champion.

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly who re-defined the standards of cricket believes that the key to success in the final lies in India playing the brand of cricket as they have in the entire tournament.

Pakistan's former Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed says he'll contest polls from prison

Pakistan's former Interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has announced that he will contest the upcoming general elections 2024 from prison, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, Rasheed said he would not be released from prison as several cases have been registered against him, according to ARY News report.

Speaking about his future strategy, Rasheed said that he will contest general elections from prison.

MP assembly polls: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period

Cash worth Rs 40.18 crore and liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly Rs 300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections came into force on October 9, a top official has said. Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded.

Dharani Portal, Kaleshwaram are two landmark corruption scams of BRS govt: Javadekar

Air quality is in 'Very poor' category with an overall AQI of 398 in Delhi

Railways launch drive against inflammable items including firecrackers

During this ongoing festive season, after the detection of fire crackers in trains at various locations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, and Jabalpur stations, the Ministry of Railways has issued instructions to Zonal Railways to carry out drive against the carriage of inflammable items across the railway network, said officials. To make the train journey safer, Railways urged passengers to be careful and not carry or let their co-passengers carry inflammable objects while travelling on trains.

