LIVE: Wagner boss turns his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

The head of the Wagner mercenary group vowed Saturday to "go to the end" to topple the Russian military leadership in the country. The Wagner Group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin has also claimed the removal of Vladimir Putin as the President, saying there will be a new leader soon. Since the declaration of the rebellion by the Wagner Group, military establishments of two cities have been captured and three Russian helicopters have been gunned down. “We will destroy everything that stands in our way," the Wagner Group chief said in what could be easily termed as the most significant rebellion since Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine in February 2022. Prigozhin halted his advance toward Moscow and pulled his fighters back, defusing what had become the biggest threat to Vladimir Putin’s grip on Russia in his almost quarter-century rule. As part of a deal to end the uprising the Russian president had personally guaranteed that Prigozhin would be allowed to leave for neighboring Belarus and authorities would drop criminal mutiny charges against him and his fighters, according to the Kremlin. There was no immediate confirmation from Prigozhin of the pact, which Russia said was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch Putin ally. “We were able to resolve the situation without further losses, without further increasing the level of tension," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The events capped a day of escalating drama that saw Prigozhin take convoys of his fighters to within hours of the capital virtually unchallenged, even after Putin accused the mercenary group of “treason" in a TV broadcast to the nation Saturday.



