LIVE: Wagner boss turns his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

The head of the Wagner mercenary group vowed Saturday to "go to the end" to topple the Russian military leadership in the country. The Wagner Group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin has also claimed the removal of Vladimir Putin as the President, saying there will be a new leader soon. Since the declaration of the rebellion by the Wagner Group, military establishments of two cities have been captured and three Russian helicopters have been gunned down. “We will destroy everything that stands in our way," the Wagner Group chief said in what could be easily termed as the most significant rebellion since Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine in February 2022. Prigozhin halted his advance toward Moscow and pulled his fighters back, defusing what had become the biggest threat to Vladimir Putin’s grip on Russia in his almost quarter-century rule. As part of a deal to end the uprising the Russian president had personally guaranteed that Prigozhin would be allowed to leave for neighboring Belarus and authorities would drop criminal mutiny charges against him and his fighters, according to the Kremlin. There was no immediate confirmation from Prigozhin of the pact, which Russia said was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch Putin ally. “We were able to resolve the situation without further losses, without further increasing the level of tension," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The events capped a day of escalating drama that saw Prigozhin take convoys of his fighters to within hours of the capital virtually unchallenged, even after Putin accused the mercenary group of “treason" in a TV broadcast to the nation Saturday.
NCB organises bike rally in Delhi ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi.
One dead and three others were injured in a suspicious blast in Bhagalpur's Babarganj PS area
Central Railway to run 156 Ganpati Special Trains for Ganpati Festival
Central Railway will run 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival in September 2023, the bookings for which will open on June 27.
PM Modi meets prominent Egyptian Yoga instructors in Cairo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel in Cairo on Saturday and encouraged them to visit India.
He also appreciated them for their commitment towards yoga, as the two instructors briefed the Prime Minister about yoga's popularity in Egypt.
Isolated heavy rainfall in East Central, parts of NW India during next 5 days: IMD
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Central and parts of Northwest India, including the national capital, during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over the western Himalayan region during June 24-28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) during June 25-28. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls very likely over Uttarakhand on June 25. Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24-28. Isolated heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 25-26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25-28," the IMD said in a statement.
It also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.