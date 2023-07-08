Latest LIVE: Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report is expected to be submitted to the Uttarakhand government by July 15. According to a top source, "The draft report on the Uniform Civil Code could be submitted to the Uttarakhand government by July 15. The expert committee is currently busy giving its final touches to the draft report.". The sources stated further that another important meeting of the committee with regard to the draft report on the UCC will be held in Delhi on July 9. Read More