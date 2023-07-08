Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls
Latest LIVE: Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report is expected to be submitted to the Uttarakhand government by July 15. According to a top source, "The draft report on the Uniform Civil Code could be submitted to the Uttarakhand government by July 15. The expert committee is currently busy giving its final touches to the draft report.". The sources stated further that another important meeting of the committee with regard to the draft report on the UCC will be held in Delhi on July 9.

Key Events

Gas platform explosion off Mexico kills 2 workers, injures 6 and leaves 1 missing: Officials

Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls, 2 lakh candidates in fray

World Bank President Ajay Banga to travel to India next week to attend G20 meeting

Indian consulate attack: US lawmakers, Indian-American bodies condemn incident, seek thorough probe

Gas platform explosion off Mexico kills 2 workers, injures 6 and leaves 1 missing: Officials

An explosion and fire have destroyed an offshore gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico, while two workers died, six were injured and one was missing, officials said.

The state-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, said the disaster happened on the Nohoch gas transfer platform that it operates on Friday. It said the dead and missing workers were employed by a subcontractor. It did not specify who the six injured worked for.

The company's statement said seven ships evacuated a total of 321 workers from the platform. Photos distributed by the company showed several fire boats pumping streams of water onto the still-smoking platform.

8:21 AM Jul 23

Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls, 2 lakh candidates in fray

Polling began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security for the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which about 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, officials said.

A total of 2.06 lakh candidates are in the fray for elections to 73,887 seats in the three-tier panchayat system in the state, they said.

The election assumes significance for political parties as it will serve as an opportunity for them to assess their organisational strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, besides broadly outlining the mood of the state after two years of the TMC government's third consecutive term.

8:20 AM Jul 23

World Bank President Ajay Banga to travel to India next week to attend G20 meeting

World Bank President Ajay Banga will travel to India next week to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to the development lender.
 
This would be Banga's first trip to India after he took over as the World Bank president last month.
 
Gujarat is hosting four meetings of G20 in the first two weeks of July.
 
These meetings will provide an opportunity for business representatives to share their perspectives, insights and policy recommendations on various economic and business-related topics and will play a very significant role in shaping global economic agendas and policies, according to officials.
 
 

8:19 AM Jul 23

Indian consulate attack: US lawmakers, Indian-American bodies condemn incident, seek thorough probe

American lawmakers and several Indian-American community organisations have denounced the recent attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco and called for a thorough probe into the incident so that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
 
While the right to protest is ingrained in the US Constitution, no one has the right to engage in violence, they said in separate statements and tweets on Friday.
 
They also condemned the threats issued to Indian diplomats, including India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, by separatist Sikhs and called on the Biden administration to ensure safety of foreign diplomats.

8:18 AM Jul 23

Tanzania: Jaishankar attends regional ambassadorial conference, unveils Swami Vivekananda's bust

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the regional ambassadorial conference here while also inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre here on Friday.
 
The regional Ambassadorial conference was attended by representatives from Angola, Burundi, Congo, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
 
Terming the conference, a "productive" one, the External Affairs Minister said he took stock of India's relations with the above-mentioned African countries and "underlined India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Africa and the Global South."

8:18 AM Jul 23

Congress to hold 'Maun Satyagraha' on July 12 in support of Rahul Gandhi

Congress general secreatry KC Venugopal on Friday wrote to the state party presidents requesting them to organise a massive one-day 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest), in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues, at all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi.
 
KC Venugopal wrote to all PCC presidents after the Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld the Sessions Court order denying a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.
 
"In the present circumstances, it is high time that we stand together and reiterate that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of congressmen and crores of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and justice," the letter read.

8:18 AM Jul 23

US diplomat in charge of democracy and human rights to visit India, Bangladesh from July 8-14

A senior US diplomat in charge of democracy and human rights will visit India and Bangladesh from July 8 to 14 to engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls and vulnerable groups, the State Department has said.
 
In India, she will also meet with senior government officials to discuss the deepening US-India partnership, the State Department said in a release on Friday.
 
Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights and US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will travel to India and Bangladesh from July 8 to 14 to engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups, including marginalised religious and ethnic minorities, it said.

8:17 AM Jul 23

We request ECI to give official symbol of NCP to us: Rebel leader Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Ajit Pawar faction Praful Patel on Friday said that they request the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the official symbol of the party be given to them.
 
"We request ECI that the official Symbol of NCP and name be given to us (Ajit Pawar). It's not a spilt I want to tell you legislative council and all members are behind Ajit Pawar. Yesterday National Congress party meeting was held but it's not an official meeting of the NCP", Praful Patel said.
 
Further, Patel said that ECI will take a decision on all these procedures and added that there is no point in holding any executive meeting of the party before that. He added that Ajit Pawar chose him as the national working president of the party.

8:16 AM Jul 23

PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a rally in Naurangdesar in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the BJP said.
 
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia held a review meeting and inspected the venue of the rally on Friday.
 
According to a party statement, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore during the programme. He will also address a public meeting.

