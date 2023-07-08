Polling began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security for the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which about 56.7 million people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, officials said. A total of 206,000 candidates are in the fray for elections to 73,887 seats in the three-tier panchayat system in the state, they said. The election assumes significance for political parties as it will serve as an opportunity for them to assess their organisational strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.World Bank President Ajay Banga will travel to India next week to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to the development lender. This would be Banga's first trip to India after he took over as the World Bank president last month. Gujarat is hosting four meetings of G20 in the first two weeks of July.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a rally in Naurangdesar in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the BJP said. According to a party statement, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore during the programme. He will also address a public meeting.Congress general secreatry KC Venugopal on Friday wrote to the state party presidents requesting them to organise a massive one-day 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest), in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues, at all state headquarters on July 12 to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi.