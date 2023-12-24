Home / India News / Ram Temple inauguration: 'It is a matter of great pride', says Sonowal

Ram Temple inauguration: 'It is a matter of great pride', says Sonowal

As PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "We always seek blessings from Lord Ram "

"Today, the country is marching ahead with development under the guidance of Lord Ram," he added.
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that it is a matter of great pride for the country.

Speaking with ANI in Guwahati on the temple inauguration, Union Minister Sonowal said, "It is a matter of self-esteem for the country. We always seek blessings from Lord Ram. It is a matter of pride for the people that a temple for Lord Ram will be inaugurated..."

"Today, the country is marching ahead with development under the guidance of Lord Ram," he added.

The ceremony scheduled for 22 January will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

On the 22nd of January, 2024 one of the three idols being made from two stones brought in from Karnataka and One from Rajasthan will be placed in the sanctorum of the grand temple. The best idol from three stones will be selected in the first week of January for the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

