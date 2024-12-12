HP govt notifies homestay rules, extends special aid to disaster-hit areas

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the recommendations of a sub-committee led by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on the operation of homestays in the state, and decided to notify the Himachal Pradesh Homestays Rules, 2024.

According to the new provisions, preference will be given to bonafide Himachalis, while the requirement to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) from the HP Pollution Control Board, local bodies or any other department has been waived, an official statement said.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also decided to extend the special relief package given to the disaster-hit areas in 2023 to people affected by natural disasters at Samej and Rampur in Shimla district, Jaun-Bagipul and Nirmand in Kullu district, and Tikkam Thalu-Kot in Mandi district during this year's monsoon, in which more than 30 people lost their lives with several still missing.

Under the special package, the affected families will receive enhanced relief for their losses, while those whose houses were completely destroyed would get an increased compensation of Rs 7 lakh instead of Rs 1.5 lakh, the statement said.

The Cabinet also accepted the recommendations of a high-powered committee on hydropower headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

Accordingly, the government will assess and formulate a policy to revive about 700 projects of up to 25 MW capacity, which showed no visible progress.

At the meeting, nod was given to implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) for promptly removing fallen or damaged trees lying on the roadsides.

The Cabinet also decided to grant powers to the district forest officers (DFOs) to manage up to 50 trees in order to streamline the process, reduce cost and ensure timely completion of infrastructure projects like schools, hospitals and roads, the statement said.

It also gave nod to engage 80 'Khanan Rakshaks' (mining guards) in the industries department, fixing the age limit between 20 and 30 years, besides approving the filling of 26 posts under various categories in the sainik welfare department, along with 17 posts of Punjabi language teachers and 14 posts of Urdu language teachers in the education department.

According to the statement, the Cabinet has decided to regularise the services of 928 part-time water carriers, who have completed 11 years of service, as Class IV employees in the education department, besides giving its nod to engage guest teachers in the department to be paid on hourly basis.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the HP District Mineral Foundation Trust Rules, 2016, providing for clear demarcation of the directly and indirectly affected areas and expanding the radius of the directly affected areas from 5 km to 15 km.

It mandating that at least 70 per cent of DMF funds must be utilised exclusively in the affected areas.