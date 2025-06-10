Home / India News / Local tragedy: 'Killer bag' brushed against passengers, causing deadly fall

Local tragedy: 'Killer bag' brushed against passengers, causing deadly fall

Eyewitness stated that passengers in the compartment pulled the emergency chain at least three times, but the train failed to halt until it reached Thane station

mumbai local, local train, Mumbai train, passengers
Many passengers alight at Kalyan station so the train gets somewhat vacant | PTI
Press Trust of India Thane
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hours after the train accident near Mumbra in Thane district killed four people on Monday, an eyewitness and co-traveller said the tragedy was triggered by a bag worn by a commuter on a passing train which brushed against those hanging on the footboard, causing a domino-like fall.  Dipak Shirsat, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, lost his friend Ketan Saroj (23) in the accident which occurred when passengers travelling on the footboards of two overcrowded local trains fell off when the trains crossed each on a steep turn.  One of the trains was heading towards Kasara and the other Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. According to Shirsat, a daily commuter who travelled with the victim Saroj, the two had boarded their usual 8:30 am local train from Shahad. The duo, residents of Ulhasnagar and also colleagues, were en route to their workplace at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a routine they had followed for years.

"As always, we took the same train and Ketan stood near the footboard. It was very hot, and Ketan was standing outside the compartment after Kalyan, where the train got crowded at Diva. When we passed Diva, the train was packed to the brim," he said while talking to reporters at Thane Civil Hospital. Describing the exact moment of the tragedy, he said, "At the curvature near Mumbra, a bag worn by someone hanging on a footboard of the train coming from the opposite direction brushed against passengers on our train. People started falling one after another. Ketan was one of them."  The eyewitness stated that passengers in the compartment pulled the emergency chain at least three times, but the train failed to halt until it reached Thane station, nearly 12 km away from the accident site. "If the train had stopped when we pulled the chain, some lives could have been saved," he lamented.

Shirsat said he did not pay heed to his friend's advice to stand near the footboard of the overcrowded train, a decision that probably saved his life. "The train was crowded as usual, but I managed to sneak inside the coach, whereas Ketan was standing at the door," he said. Many passengers alight at Kalyan station so the train gets somewhat vacant. Passengers who are inside the coach try to come near the door to get fresh air, a common and risky practice due to overcrowding, Shirsat said.

The train halted at Diva station where it got overcrowded.

"Ketan, who was at the footboard of the train, called me twice to stand near the door with him, but I remained inside," said Shirsat. The tragic incident took place at 9:10 am between Diva and Mumbra stations, a stretch notorious for its sharp curves and overcrowding. According to a Central Railway statement, 13 people fell off the trains of which four died and the others were injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meghalaya honeymoon horror: Accused wife produced in Ghazipur court

AMR crisis: Centre asks states to monitor antibiotic use in animals

Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

RSS chief urges citizens to adopt 'Swadeshi' products for India's growth

Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall

Topics :local trainMumbai local trainTrain Accident

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story