Home / India News / Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

The monsoon has been struck around parts of Maharashtra and North Bengal

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
As of May 29, water storage in key reservoirs stood at 30 per cent of total capacity, higher than the 10-year average of 25 per cent for this time of year (last year it was 23 per cent). (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The southwest monsoon has taken a pause after making a strong entry into the mainland, resulting in an almost 25 per cent deficiency during the first week of the 2025 season. According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between June 1 and June 8 was recorded at 20.4 millimetres, while the normal level for this period is around 27.2 millimetres.
 
The monsoon has stalled over parts of Maharashtra and North Bengal since around May 29. But the IMD has said the monsoon is likely to enter an active phase over South Peninsular India, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls over Karnataka between June 12 and 15, and over Konkan and Goa between June 13 and 15.
 
Meanwhile, Barclays, in a report, said the spatial and timely distribution of rainfall will be crucial this season to keep inflation in key kharif crops (rice, pulses, and oilseeds) under control.
 
As of May 29, water storage in key reservoirs stood at 30 per cent of total capacity, higher than the 10-year average of 25 per cent for this time of year (last year it was 23 per cent). The higher reservoir levels reflect the above-normal monsoon in 2024, which supported rabi crop output and resulted in record-high wheat production.
 
However, Barclays also said excess rainfall in May might have negatively impacted vegetable crops. Heavy rains in the onion belt of Maharashtra during the last week of May caused a significant crop damage, which is already visible in rising wholesale mandi prices, which have increased by 13.6 per cent month-on-month. Tomato prices have risen by 5 per cent for tomatoes in the past couple of weeks. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RSS chief urges citizens to adopt 'Swadeshi' products for India's growth

Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Axiom-4 mission with Gaganyatri delayed to June 11, launch at 5:30 pm: Isro

Mumbai local trains to get automatic doors after four fall to death

Topics :Monsoon seasonRainfallIndia Meteorological DepartmentIMDRabi crop

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story