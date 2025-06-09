Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

The southwest monsoon has taken a pause after making a strong entry into the mainland, resulting in an almost 25 per cent deficiency during the first week of the 2025 season. According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between June 1 and June 8 was recorded at 20.4 millimetres, while the normal level for this period is around 27.2 millimetres.

The monsoon has stalled over parts of Maharashtra and North Bengal since around May 29. But the IMD has said the monsoon is likely to enter an active phase over South Peninsular India, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls over Karnataka between June 12 and 15, and over Konkan and Goa between June 13 and 15.