Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall

The Railway Board has decided that all new suburban trains in Mumbai will be equipped with automatic doors, while existing rakes will also be retrofitted with the system, a senior railway official confirmed on Monday.

The announcement follows a fatal incident near Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district during peak hours, where four people lost their lives and nine others were injured after falling from two overcrowded local trains.

Collision on curve during peak travel hours

According to police, the two local trains were crossing each other on a sharp curve when the accident occurred. Many commuters were hanging from the doors, and their backpacks reportedly brushed against each other, leading to a collision that caused several passengers to fall onto the tracks.

The guard on the Kasara-bound train alerted officials to the incident. Emergency services rushed the victims to nearby hospitals, where four were declared dead on arrival. Victims and eyewitness accounts The deceased have been identified as Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah, and Vicky Mukhyad, a constable with the Thane Government Railway Police. Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed that all the victims had been standing on the footboards of packed compartments. One injured commuter recounted that the passengers fell after those on the footboards of both trains collided during the curve. Around 7.5 million commuters rely on Mumbai’s local trains daily.

Political response and public outcry Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that an investigation is underway. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that support is being extended to the families of the victims, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar highlighted the urgent need to address chronic overcrowding and safety issues in the city’s suburban rail network. Responding to public outrage, Shinde stated, “A high-powered Railways committee will investigate the matter. The truth will come out, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken.” Opposition leaders criticise government Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and used the occasion to criticise the Centre. In a post on X, he wrote, “While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of service, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news from Mumbai… Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos.”