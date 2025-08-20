Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

Cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier in day. Senior officials described it as a balanced measure, defending the government's decision to outlaw RMG

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha
Concerns raised by industry associations over potential job losses, estimated at 200,000, are “inflated” and will need independent verification, a senior IT ministry official said.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans all forms of real-money gaming (RMG) and their advertisements in India. The Bill proposes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.
 
Cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Senior officials described it as a balanced measure, defending the government’s decision to outlaw RMG.
 
Union Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Bill seeks to encourage e-sports and social games while curbing real-money games to address rising addiction, especially among children and youth.
 
“If there is a choice between addressing a problem that affects society at large and supporting an industry, the government will always address the larger societal issue. These games have caused heavy financial losses and instances of fraud. It was imperative for the government to act in the greater interest of society,” Vaishnaw said after the Bill’s passage.
 
The Bill, passed by the Lower House of Parliament, proposes that anyone who engages in or authorises funding for RMG will face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. Repeat offenders may face up to five years in jail and a fine of ₹2 crore.
 
Beyond the ban, the Bill proposes setting up an authority to promote e-sports and social games by issuing guidelines and standards. It also calls for training academies, research centres, and institutions “dedicated to the advancement of e-sports”.
 
“E-sports will get legal recognition through this Bill. This will help players and organisations competing globally to receive government-backed recognition,” Vaishnaw added.
 
Concerns raised by industry associations over potential job losses, estimated at 200,000, are “inflated” and will need independent verification, a senior IT ministry official said.
 
“It’s not as if companies hired all these people solely to make real-money games. Of the three segments — e-sports, social gaming, and RMG — only the last has been banned. The Bill also supports the growth of the other two with budgets, authorities, and government backing as and when needed,” the official said, adding that the move brings much-needed clarity for the industry.
 
Another official said the government’s support for e-sports could open new opportunities for software engineers and gaming firms.
 
On Tuesday, after the Cabinet cleared the Bill, three gaming associations — the All India Gaming Federation, the E-Gaming Federation, and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports — wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, warning that “a blanket prohibition would strike a death knell for this legitimate, job-creating industry and cause serious harm to Indian users”.
 
The letter also argued that the domestic gaming sector, which generates ₹31,000 crore annually and pays nearly ₹20,000 crore in taxes, would lose appeal for global investors.
 
But IT ministry officials said all ministries agreed on the measure, and that the potential revenue loss was outweighed by societal concerns.
 
“Around 450 million gamers lose money annually in online RMG. Nearly ₹20,000 crore is lost due to skewed algorithms, misleading advertisements, or fraud,” one official said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IAS officer, builders misused power in high-value fraud case, says ED

AI should be used in preparation of project report for highways: Gadkari

Parliament clears bill to set up India's 22nd IIM in Guwahati with ₹555 cr

CM Rekha Gupta calls attack a cowardly bid to weaken resolve to serve Delhi

Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds reconstituted for 2 year

Topics :gaming industryGaming Industry IndiaMobile gaming marketLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story