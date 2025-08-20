Home / India News / AI should be used in preparation of project report for highways: Gadkari

AI should be used in preparation of project report for highways: Gadkari

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
He said the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make India the third-largest economy in the world. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) should be used in the preparation of detailed project reports for highway construction, mining and enhancing agricultural productivity, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said innovation, technology and AI will be India's strength.

"In India, the quality of DPRs prepared by consultancy firms is not good. AI can be used in every field, including in the preparation of DPR for highway construction, mining and enhancing agricultural productivity," he noted.

A DPR, which includes surveys, investigations and designs, is essential to the project implementation process.

Recently, the road transport and highways minister had said the government will penalise those consultants who do not adhere to proper procedures in making detailed project reports (DPRs) for highways and tunnels.

"AI can also be used to analyse road accident data and black spots," he said.

While noting that the use of AI will be a qualitative reform, Gadkari said it can also be misused.

He said the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make India the third-largest economy in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitin GadkariArtificial intelligenceTechnology News

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

