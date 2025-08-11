Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over SIR

The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and holding placards.

Initially, Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask questions related to the Ministry of Environment and Forests amid the din.

After about 10 minutes, Birla said the opposition members have been "systematically disrupting" the proceedings of the House for 14 days with their protests.

"This is against the rules and regulations and against the democratic process. People elected you as their representatives to raise their issues and to fulfil their hopes and aspirations, but you are only protesting," he said. "People of the country are watching you," he said and adjourned the House till 2 pm. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar assembly elections due later this year. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then for a discussion on SIR. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till post-lunch session within minutes of start of proceedings, as Opposition MPs continued to raise the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.