Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.
The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.
Raj and Deverakonda earlier appeared. The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.
During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.
These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.
These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.
Deverakonda, had recently said that he did an endorsement for a gaming app, adding that gaming apps are completely legal and recognised by the government, licensed as a business.
