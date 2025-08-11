Home / India News / Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.

Raj and Deverakonda earlier appeared. The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Deverakonda, had recently said that he did an endorsement for a gaming app, adding that gaming apps are completely legal and recognised by the government, licensed as a business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt to intensify security ahead of Independence Day, details here

Latest LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for MPs

Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Committee reports, legislative business to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Topics :Money laundering money laundering caseEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story