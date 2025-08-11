2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Two police officers died in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, an official said on Monday.

Three sub-inspectors travelling from Srinagar to Jammu after performing Amarnath Yatra duty met with an accident at Tengan in Lasjan area of the city, the official said.

The injured police officers were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Verma and Shubham, while the injured officer has been identified as Mastan Singh, he said.