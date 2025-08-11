Home / India News / 2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

2 police officers dead, 1 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three sub-inspectors travelling from Srinagar to Jammu after performing Amarnath Yatra duty met with an accident at Tengan in Lasjan area of the city, an official said

Accident, road accident
The injured police officers were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Two police officers died in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, an official said on Monday.

Three sub-inspectors travelling from Srinagar to Jammu after performing Amarnath Yatra duty met with an accident at Tengan in Lasjan area of the city, the official said. 

ALSO READ: Nine killed, 12 injured in Andhra road accident involving mango-laden truck 

The injured police officers were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Verma and Shubham, while the injured officer has been identified as Mastan Singh, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JammuSrinagarJammu and Kashmirroad accident victimsroad accident

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

