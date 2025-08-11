Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Security forces have arrested five militants belonging to three proscribed outfits from Manipur's Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts for extortion and possession of illegal arms, police said on Monday.

According to officials, an active cadre of the banned UNLF (Pambei) was arrested from Toubul Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Security forces conduct major counter insurgency operation across Manipur

Identified as Thoudam Bobby Singh (50), he was found in possession of one .303 rifle with magazines, five magazines of different rifles, one hand grenade, 501 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and other items, police added.