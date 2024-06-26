Lok Sabha Speaker LIVE: Om Birla vs K Suresh in first Lok Sabha Speaker election in nearly 50 years

The NDA has picked previous Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the important parliamentary posi again, but its bid for a consensus was thwarted by the opposition which forced an election by nominating Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate. The opposition's last-minute decision to go for a rare contest came after senior BJP leaders did not agree to its precondition that the INDIA bloc must be offered the post of Deputy Speaker in lieu of supporting Birla, who is the clear favourites in case of an election.

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha to pick Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members.