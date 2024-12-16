Looking to automate highway construction on pilot basis, says Morth

In a move to harness technological innovation, the central government is considering the adoption of automated and intelligent machine-aided construction (AIMC) for national highway projects, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday.

“Initially, highways were constructed manually. Subsequently, highway construction evolved to mechanised methods. Now, with technological development and considering the availability of intelligent road construction machines, it is the right time to adopt AIMC,” the ministry said in a draft circular, inviting stakeholder suggestions on the proposal by January 16.

AIMC, according to the government, enables the creation of a digitised repository of construction data, which can be leveraged for digital twin applications, ensuring high adherence to design specifications, enhanced transparency, and minimal human intervention.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already piloted AIMC on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, deploying GPS-aided motor graders, intelligent compactors, and stringless pavers.

The ministry has been tackling a long-standing issue of poor construction quality in Indian infrastructure. Earlier this year, it revised qualification and performance assessment criteria for project planners, placing greater emphasis on technical parameters for bidders. Additionally, it introduced a contractor rating system to monitor quality and enforce accountability.

Despite these efforts, road safety remains a critical challenge. Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently expressed concern over India’s road safety record, stating he feels compelled to hide his face at international road safety conferences. India’s annual road fatalities have reached a staggering 178,000, he noted.

According to the ministry, the AIMC approach promises a host of benefits, including efficiency gains, waste reduction, timely project delivery, and enhanced construction quality. It ensures smooth, uniformly compacted surfaces, improved rideability, and increased durability and longevity, along with real-time documentation of progress. “On the basis of evaluation of efficacy of AIMC demonstrated in this (Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway) project along with feedback of the project stakeholders and considering the International Guidelines/specifications in this regard, it is decided to begin with adoption of AIMC in NH construction on a pilot basis,” the ministry said.

The pilot programme will include select expressways and access-controlled national highways. Currently, India has approximately 3,000 kilometres of high-speed corridors, with plans to construct an additional 45,000 kilometres by 2047 as part of its long-term infrastructure vision.