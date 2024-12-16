Support realisation of 'Viksit Bharat' goal: RBI Guv asks colleagues

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday exhorted colleagues to "strive for perfection" and support the realisation of the Viksit Bharat vision.

The career bureaucrat appointed to lead the central bank "reassured" staffers that the RBI, an "august institution", is his "family" now.

"I exhort you to strive for perfection in performing our critical roles as we enter Amrit Kaal and support in the realisation of our vision of a Viksit Bharat," Malhotra, who took charge as the RBI Governor last Thursday, said in a message to staff.

Malhotra, who faces a slew of challenges, including the unsettling of the inflation-growth balance and the continuous pressure on the rupee, said, "Continuous improvements and kaizens (improvement)" are essential for any organisation to excel.

"I hope you will continue to put your best foot forward and not only maintain but also improve the high standards already set," he added.

RBI employees must uphold the critical values of public service, including integrity, impartiality, industriousness, objectivity, accountability, decisiveness and transparency, he noted.

Malhotra said the RBI touches the lives of every citizen and performs some critical and important functions like monetary policy formulation, maintaining price stability, operating the currency and credit system and foreign exchange management.

Committing to working hand-in-hand with colleagues, Malhotra said he believes in working as a team and participative decision-making.

"I will maintain an open-door policy and remain accessible to each one of you, irrespective of rank or seniority," the governor said, adding that he looks forward to frank and free views.

"I would like to reassure you that this august institution is my family," he said, adding that as the head of the family, the welfare of his fellow members and their families is the highest priority for him.

The governor ended the single-page message, saying he looks forward to working with the RBI employees to make the "revered institution scale greater heights".