Lord Swraj Paul: The industrialist who changed India Inc's comfort zone

Hostile takeovers were once unthinkable in India’s promoter-dominated market. Noted non-resident Indian (NRI) industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul changed that. In the early 1980s, operating from London, he accumulated shares in Escorts and Delhi Cloth Mills (DCM), launching a challenge that unsettled legacy business families. The mechanics and outcome are now well-rehearsed — but their effect endures: Promoters professionalised faster, defence playbooks evolved, and institutional investors began asserting themselves.

The episodes also seeded a broader debate on market openness and the role of foreign capital in domestic corporate control. Even decades later, Paul’s name resurfaced in Delhi’s deal circles whenever control contests were discussed; the broker who fronted trades in that era returned to headlines in 2007, underlining how decisively those battles had entered corporate folklore.