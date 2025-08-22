Home / India News / ED raids premises linked to Karnataka MLA, others in online gaming case

ED raids premises linked to Karnataka MLA, others in online gaming case

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA.
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra Pappy and some others as part of an online gaming and betting-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Pappy is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Money laundering Enforcement Directorateonline gaming

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

