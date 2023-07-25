Home / India News / Low pressure area develops over coasts of north Andhra, south Odisha

The meteorological department has forecast very heavy rainfall on Tuesday in the Bapatla, Krishna and West Godavari districts

Press Trust of India Amaravati (AP)
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
A low-pressure area has formed off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the weather office here said on Monday.

It is likely to transform into a depression by Wednesday, it said.

All other districts of Andhra Pradesh, except Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor, may witness heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city and its surrounding villages witnessed intermittent rainfall throughout Monday.

Topics :Andhra PradeshOdisha

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

