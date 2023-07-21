Home / India News / LS adjourned amid continuous opposition uproar over Manipur situation

LS adjourned amid continuous opposition uproar over Manipur situation

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid relentless protests by opposition members over the Manipur violence even as Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh asserted that the government was ready for a discussion on the issue.

When the House assembled again at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment, opposition members trooped to the well raising slogans demanding a reply from the prime minister.

They also raised slogans demanding the presence of the prime minister in Lok Sabha.

As Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked members to return to their seats, the sloganeering continued. Members also displayed placards as part of their protest.

This is an important and sensitive issue. This should be discussed in the House, Agrawal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government is ready for a discussion. The entire country is concerned about Manipur situation we are equally concerned, Joshi said.

As the protest continued Agarwal adjourned the proceedings for the day.

When the House met in the morning, Singh said the government is ready to hold a discussion on incidents in Manipur but the opposition is not serious about it.

We are ready for a discussion... But I can see that the opposition is unnecessarily creating problems. The opposition is not serious for a discussion on Manipur. We want a discussion and there should be a discussion, he said.

The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Thursday, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested four accused who were seen in the video, officials said.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

