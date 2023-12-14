Home / India News / LS secretariat suspends 8 personnel for parliament security breach: Report

LS secretariat suspends 8 personnel for parliament security breach: Report

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra

Lok Sabha (Photo: ANI) | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Dehi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Topics :Lok Sabha MPsLok SabhaParliament

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

