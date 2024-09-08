Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said (Photo: @ANI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 7:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll in the building collapse here climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris, officials said on Sunday.

Twenty-eight people were injured when the three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said.

The operation is still underway.

A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble.

Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm on Saturday.

More From This Section

Over 2,700 lawyers got assistance under AAP's insurance scheme: Atishi

Surat takes top spot in air quality rankings followed by Jabalpur, Agra

News updates: Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Kejriwal party to criminal conspiracy in excise case, says CBI; AAP refutes

MSDE, Swiggy tie up to provide skilling, employment opportunities

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district.

According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Akash Singh, who worked in the medical godown and was among the injured, said a pillar of the building had developed a crack.

"We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We noticed that a pillar of the building had developed a crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 5 dead, several feared trapped

Meta AI alerts Lucknow police, saves woman from committing suicide

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest Rs 5 trillion to develop Lucknow-SCR

UP to create State Capital Region like NCR. Here's what you should know

UP govt announces formation of State Capital Region on lines of NCR

Topics :LucknowMetro networkcivilian deaths

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story