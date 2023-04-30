Home / India News / Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Murmu

Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Ludhiana gas leak incident and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families

New Delhi
Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Ludhiana gas leak incident and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Eleven people, including three children, died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas in Ludhiana's thickly populated Giaspura area on Sunday, with authorities suspecting that dumping of some chemicals in the sewer led to the noxious emission.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people, including children and women, in the accident in Ludhiana. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

Four people, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the area where the incident took place has been sealed, according to officials.

Also Read

16 including children die of gas leakage incidents in Pakistan's Quetta

NDRF team engaged in relief work at gas leak site in Ludhiana: Amit Shah

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Ludhiana gas leak casualties

At least 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana, says police

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested in Delhi

Light rain in Delhi, max temp declines 10 degrees to 28.7 degrees Celsius

Media is supporting Brij Bhushan more than players: Protesting wrestlers

BJP has never done politics over security of Punjab: Anurag Thakur

SC to hear pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition on Monday

Atishi says Delhi L-G seeking report on CM home renovation unconstitutional

Topics :Droupadi MurmuGas leakageDeath toll

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story