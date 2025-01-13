Madhya Pradesh planning to ban liquor sales in religious cities, says CM

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a ban on liquor sales in religious cities across the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his government was thinking of revising its liquor policies to bring this into effect.

Yadav emphasised that many seers had provided recommendations on this matter, and the state government was considering a ban on liquor shops within the boundaries of religious cities.

“The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Talks to ban liquor and meat at religious place

This is not the first time that Yadav has talked about the liquor ban in religious cities across the state. In September 2024, he said, “By bringing together all state government departments, we have made an effort to maintain the sanctity and blessings of Maa Narmada. We will aim to ban meat and liquor shops in religious towns. I hope the decisions taken will be reviewed in November. This is not a one-day process; it is an ongoing one.”

The move was welcomed by the opposition Congress, which called it a “sacred idea."

"It is a sacred idea. If the CM has taken such a decision, it is a welcome move. The CM himself hails from Mahakal Ki Nagri (Ujjain); he should first ban liquor there. Recently, the Congress party held a gathering in Ujjain and passed a resolution requesting the CM to ban liquor in Ujjain, which is the most sacred town in the state. If he does so, we will congratulate him," Congress leader Jitu Patwari had said.

However, no decision has been made by the state government in this regard till the date.

Originating from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, Narmada is considered a holy river by Hindus and has a number of famous religious sites along its route.

(With inputs from agencies)