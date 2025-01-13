Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / BEST wet lease bus staff go on flash strike in Mumbai; some services hit

BEST wet lease bus staff go on flash strike in Mumbai; some services hit

While BEST did not disclose the reason for the strike, sources said it was triggered by the alleged mistreatment of a pregnant woman conductor by officials of the private operator

BEST Bus in Mumbai
BEST public relations officer Sudas Sawant told that employees of the wet lease operator Mateshwari were on strike over their demands | Image: X
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The contractual employees of a private operator hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking went on a flash strike at one of the depots in Mumbai early Monday morning, partially affecting the BEST bus services.

While BEST did not disclose the reason for the strike, sources said it was triggered by the alleged mistreatment of a pregnant woman conductor by officials of the private operator.

A BEST official said the services were affected on a few routes as the strike was limited to the Pratiksha Nagar depot, while a union leader claimed more than 100 buses of the private operator remained off the road.

Notably, BEST, which operates nearly 3,000 buses and serves more than 3 million passengers daily, has been without a general manager for more than a week.

An additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently holding charge of the position.

BEST public relations officer Sudas Sawant told PTI that employees of the wet lease operator Mateshwari were on strike over their demands, leading to buses on some routes to remain off the road.

Also Read

Coldplay concert: HC dismisses PIL seeking rule against black marketing

BP partnership to boost ONGC revenue by $10.3 billion over 10 years

London-based BP wins ONGC contract to boost Mumbai High production

SC tells Sebi to review development proposals for Sahara's Versova property

Actor Varun Dhawan acquires two apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 86.92 cr

He also said the strike was limited to the Pratiksha Nagar depot, and bus operations at the other BEST depots were unaffected.

BEST employees union leader Suhas Samant said Mateshwari operates 110 buses from the Pratiksha Nagar depot, and none of them were running since the strike began in the morning  Mateshwari officials could not be reached for comments on the matter.

Under the wet lease model, private operators take care of the maintenance of buses and salaries of drivers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE updates: Nearly 6 million devotees take holy dip

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks closed on Jan 13 and 14 for Lohri, Sankranti?

LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg

Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways to run 13,000 trains for 40 crore devotees

Drones, AI, 450 mn visitors: Mahakumbh kicks off with high-tech security

Topics :MumbaiBEST strikebus serviceWorkers strike

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story