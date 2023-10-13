Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh govt cancels plot grants in Bagroda industrial area

The MPIDC officials said an online allotment process will be adopted for the canceled plots

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Representative Picture

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has canceled the allotment of several plots that were done between 2016 and 2018 in the Bagroda Industrial Area near Bhopal. The move came after industrialists failed to set up plants in the allotted plots even after five to seven years. According to the rules, they had to start operations within two years.
 
However, industrialists in the region say that the state should give some extra time to set up plants since the government takes years to develop industrial areas. Bagroda Industries Association President Navneet Vyas, while demanding relief for the industrialists, said that cancellation of plot allotment will cause loss and new entrepreneurs will shy away from coming here.
Of the 400 plots allotted in Bagroda Industrial Area, only about 110 have been set up with industries. According to industrialists, the reason behind this delay was the pandemic.
 
The MPIDC officials said an online allotment process will be adopted for the canceled plots. Applications will be taken on the portal and plots will be allotted accordingly. After allotment, a period of two years will be given to set up the industry.

Topics :Madhya PradeshBhopalReal Estate

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

