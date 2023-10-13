Fourth FMCBG communique in Marrakech pushes the pedal on MDB reforms

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) under India's presidency released a joint communique on Friday in Marrakech, Morocco, to collectively mobilise more headroom and concessional finance to boost the World Bank's capacity to support low and middle-income countries in meeting global challenges and adopting the roadmap proposed in the Synthesis Paper as a G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the members appreciated the work of the Independent Expert Group (IEG) and welcomed the report. "Language with which reforms are being talked about IEG has found a comfortable place in every narrative involving MDBs and their systemic reforms to make them better, bigger and more efficient," Sitharaman said.

While welcoming the G20 Independent Expert Group's report on strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), the communique said transformative changes are required in MDBs' vision, operating models and financing capacities.

"In the spirit of #OneEarthOneFamilyOneFuture and following full consensus by the #G20 members, the Fourth #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Communique was adopted today in #Marrakech, Morocco," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Going forward, we call on the International Financial Architecture Working Group to deliberate on the IEG recommendations in consultation with MDBs and suggest a way forward for better, bigger and more effective MDBs, including ways to work together better as a system, in our meeting in April 2024.

On MDBs, the three building blocks that the FMCBGs have urged for consideration are private capital mobilisation, strengthening their financial capacity including through implementation of capital adequacy framework recommendations and capital increase, and urging MDBs to work together as a system.

A press note said the FMCBG communique draws guidance from the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration and benefited significantly from the consensus that was reached at the Leaders' Summit.

On sustainable finance, the finance minister said, "To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and Agenda 2030, we have developed recommendations for mobilising finance for climate action and Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, we are pleased to introduce an implementation mechanism for G20 Sustainable Finance Technical Assistance Action Plan."

This is the first communique under the Finance track during India's G20 presidency.

The FMCBG has also endorsed the G20/World Bank report on Enablers of Inclusive Cities: Enhancing Access to Services and Opportunities, which analyses how inclusivity varies across cities globally and presents a policy compass for various stakeholders to better plan, connect, and finance the delivery of urban infrastructure services.

On the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, the communique said that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, it acknowledged that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy. "Today's era must not be a war," it said.

Finance minister talked about how with the recent crisis in the Middle East, and the concerns about fuel back again, are worries which many countries do hold and have expressed as well. Three concerns for the near future, the FM said, were the impact of fuel prices on food security, inflation and fragmentation of supply chains.

The G20 Presidency will be passed on to Brazil at the end of one year of the Indian Presidency. "The FMCBGs looked forward to continuing work on enhancing global economic cooperation to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth," Sitharaman said.

Over 370 delegates, including finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 member countries, invitee countries and heads of various international organisations participated in the meeting.