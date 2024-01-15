Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh govt in talks with Amul for selling the surplus milk

The State government is working on a plan to sell surplus milk to Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd) to increase the income of its milk producers

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government is trying to reach an agreement with Amul on selling the surplus milk that gets wasted due to lack of demand. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently addressed a joint meeting of Sanchi (MP’s cooperative dairy federation) and Amul officials in Ahmedabad.

Managing director of Sanchi Satish Kumar S told Business Standard that an in-principle agreement has been virtually reached between the two and this will ensure that the milk producers of the state will get better prices for milk and the cooperative sector will also be strengthened.

The State government is working on a plan to sell surplus milk to Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd) to increase the income of its milk producers. According to Sanchi officials, more milk is produced in villages in Madhya Pradesh during the ‘flush season’ (mainly from August to January when production goes up due to better availability of fodder and other inputs). Madhya Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Minister, Lakhan Patel, said just as Amul works through cooperative societies in Gujarat, in the same way, Madhya Pradesh will increase cooperative societies in the gram panchayats.

Milk production is high in the Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, and Rewa divisions of Madhya Pradesh. The milk sold to Amul may be from these areas. At present, 6,593 cooperative societies are working under the MP Milk Federation, with a milk processing capacity of more than 17 lakh liters per day.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

