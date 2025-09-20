Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh has achieved milestone in renewable energy pricing: CM



Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM
The tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit is the lowest so far in the country, an official release said. | (Photo: PTI))
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
In a first in the country, Madhya Pradesh has achieved a milestone in renewable energy pricing with below Rs 3 per unit tariff for upcoming solar projects in Morena, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The state has awarded 600 MW and 880 MWh (dual cycle) units for commissioning after calling biddings. The winning bidders Ceigall India Ltd quoted a tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit and ACME Solar Holdings Limited quoted a tariff of Rs 2.764 per unit, he told PTI Videos.

It would be the first Solar-Plus-Storage facility in India to ensure an annual availability of 95 per cent supply, Yadav said.

Each unit will provide 220 MW of power, through solar panels during the day and batteries charged by solar energy in the evening peak hours, the CM added.

In the morning, before panels are charged, the units will draw power from the same batteries recharged from cheaper night-time electricity from the grid.

The tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit is the lowest so far in the country, an official release said.

This is the first project in India where firm and dispatchable renewable energy will be available at below Rs 3 per unit, it added.

Similar existing projects ensure only about 50 per cent peak hours availability and 85 per cent annual availability, the statement said.

The project also lays the foundation for future renewable projects designed to deliver flat-profile electricity throughout the day and night, bringing renewable energy on par with conventional power in terms of certainty and commercial viability, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

