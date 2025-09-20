Madhya Pradesh has achieved milestone in renewable energy pricing: CM

In a first in the country, Madhya Pradesh has achieved a milestone in renewable energy pricing with below Rs 3 per unit tariff for upcoming solar projects in Morena, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The state has awarded 600 MW and 880 MWh (dual cycle) units for commissioning after calling biddings. The winning bidders Ceigall India Ltd quoted a tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit and ACME Solar Holdings Limited quoted a tariff of Rs 2.764 per unit, he told PTI Videos.

It would be the first Solar-Plus-Storage facility in India to ensure an annual availability of 95 per cent supply, Yadav said.

Each unit will provide 220 MW of power, through solar panels during the day and batteries charged by solar energy in the evening peak hours, the CM added. In the morning, before panels are charged, the units will draw power from the same batteries recharged from cheaper night-time electricity from the grid. The tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit is the lowest so far in the country, an official release said. This is the first project in India where firm and dispatchable renewable energy will be available at below Rs 3 per unit, it added. Similar existing projects ensure only about 50 per cent peak hours availability and 85 per cent annual availability, the statement said.