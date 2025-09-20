PM Modi hails actor Mohanlal as symbol of excellence after top film honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Mohanlal as a leading light of Malayalam cinema who epitomises excellence and versatility, as he congratulated him on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," Modi said on X, adding that he has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring, he said.

The prime minister said, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala." The Malayalam superstar has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country's highest recognition in the field of cinema, the I&B ministry announced on Saturday.