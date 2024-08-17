Madhya Pradesh HC directs protesting doctors to return to work immediately

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Saturday directed protesting doctors in the state to call off their strike over the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata immediately, and return to work. Since Friday, doctors across the state have stopped work barring emergency services as part of the nationwide protest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The high court also issued notices to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya and Swashasi Chikitsak Mahasangh, Prantiya Samvida Medical Officers Association and Junior Doctors Association, Madhya Pradesh after the petitioner sought that they be made respondents. The court accepted the undertaking by advocate Mahendra Pateria on behalf of the Junior Doctors Association, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, that their strike will be withdrawn immediately.

"In view of the assurance given on behalf of the state government, we urge the Junior Doctors Association, Madhya Pradesh to also withdraw their call for strike and resume duties," said a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Raj Mohan.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Anshul Tiwari, a resident of Narsinghpur district, challenging the strike.

Advocate Pateria submitted that the protesting doctors would produce a list of their grievances on the next date of hearing.

"They are permitted to bring up their grievances and issues that they may have before this court on the next date of hearing," the court order said.

"We hope that the Junior Doctors Association, Madhya Pradesh shall give due credence to the assurance given on behalf of the State Government and withdraw their call for strike immediately to enable this Court to further address the issues," the HC further said.

"In the meantime, they shall ensure that no patient in need of immediate attention and treatment is denied," the judges added.

Additional Advocate General H S Ruprah cited the order issued by the Union government directing medical authorities that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the head of the institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within six hours.

The Madhya Pradesh government will take all necessary steps proactively to ensure the safety and security of all healthcare providers, he said.

The court then fixed the next hearing on August 20. State IMA secretary Dr Pushpraj Bhatele told PTI in the evening that the association will submit its reply at the next hearing.

"As soon as we get the notice in which we are required to do anything, instantly we will conduct an online meeting of our leaders in the state to take a call," he added. Last year, the MP High Court had directed the doctors' associations in the state that they shall not go on a strike, even a token one, without seeking its leave.

On Friday, the HC reminded the associations of this order.