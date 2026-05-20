Madhya Pradesh partners Google for AI-led Simhastha 2028 management

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to collaborate with Google in managing the Simhastha Kumbh to be held in Ujjain in 2028. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav discussed AI-based technological support for Simhastha with officials from Google Cloud India in Bhopal.

Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi told Business Standard that a strategic partnership is being established between the state government and Google Cloud India. As part of this, a Centre for Excellence will be set up in Indore. A memorandum of understanding related to this will be signed soon. He said the centre will become a hub for AI-based innovation, research, skill development and technology solution development. More than 10,000 AI developers will be trained through the centre.

Mandloi said, “Google will bear part of the financial burden of this project, while the rest will be covered by the Madhya Pradesh government.” He added that discussions were also held with Google on developing an app that could simultaneously integrate crowd management, predictive traffic and security analysis, and AI-based emergency response systems. The app will provide real-time information in local languages to pilgrims about crowd situations, guidance, traffic arrangements and emergency services. This is expected to significantly improve convenience, safety and event management for millions of devotees. According to Mandloi, the chief minister also discussed with Google officials the possibility of preparing AI-based solutions to address the growing human-wildlife conflict in Madhya Pradesh, to which Google responded positively.