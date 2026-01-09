Madras HC directs CBFC to issue censor certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'.

On January 7, the HC had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to the much-anticipated film.

On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments." The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.