The Madras High Court has issued notices to Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) whole-time member SK Mohanty and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in connection with the NSE co-location scam on a public interest litigation petition filed by Chennai-based Chennai Financial Markets Accountability (CFMA).



CFMA had filed a complaint with CVC seeking an inquiry against Mohanty for his misdeeds during his tenure as a public servant with Sebi.