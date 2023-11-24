Madras High Court sets aside govt's IGST-refund denial order for Lenovo

The Madras High Court has set aside the orders by the authorities to deny integrated GST (IGST) refund to Lenovo (India) arising from sales of goods and related services to units of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The case related to a partial denial of refund of IGST paid by Lenovo (India) on these sales between December 2019 and February 2020.

The impugned orders of the assessing officer and the commissioner (appeals) reasoned that Lenovo's application was filed with inordinate delays, was inappropriate, and did not state that the goods and services were supplied for authorised operations. The orders also stated that the supporting documents were not filed with applications but at the time of personal hearing etc.

On the issue of delay, the court observed that the GST authorities relied on a particular provision of the SEZ rules, which gives a 45-day time to obtain endorsement from the assessing officer from the date of invoice, despite the fact that the company supplied the goods on payment of IGST according to provisions of the IGST Act.

The court said, had the company supplied the goods without payment of IGST, the time would be counted in terms of the SEZ rules. But since Lenovo paid IGST, “refund cannot be denied for any reason whatsoever.”

The court also observed that the delay in filing documents such as proof of export in full to SEZ is due to the authorised officer's fault and not the company's.

Regarding the inappropriate filing, the court opined that if it is the case of the authorities that the company has filed the applications with deficiencies, it ought to have issued any memo pointing out such deficiency. Instead, the authorities accepted the company's applications and issued acknowledgment, indicating that the application had no deficiencies. The authorities issued a show cause notice to the company only later, the court said.

The court also highlighted that the requirement of the proof that the goods are meant for authorised operations was made prospectively under the IGST rule from October 1, 2023, onwards and since the company undertook the supply prior to the said date, the authorities cannot insist on this requirement.

Regarding the reason that supportive documents were not furnished at the time of filing the application, the court dismissed the authorities' claim that the limitation period for filing an application would be reckoned only when all relevant documents are received in full at the time of application.

Sandeep Sehgal, partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, said there is a plethora of jurisprudence that procedural lapses cannot result in the denial of a larger benefit. "The judgement of the court is on similar lines that merely delay in endorsement from the authorised officer leading to no revenue loss or technical irregularity like insufficient endorsement on the documents cannot lead to the denial of refund.