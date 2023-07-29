Magisterial probe finds faulty earthing led to electrocution at U'khand STP

A magisterial probe into the recent electrocution incident at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, which claimed 16 lives, has attributed it to faulty earthing at the STP.

The report of the probe, which was carried out by Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi, was submitted to the state government on Saturday.

The report accused the joint venture companies responsible for the electrification system at the STP of violating terms of their contract and safety norms. It recommended cancelling their contracts and blacklisting them in Uttarakhand.

These joint venture firms are Jai Bhushan Malik Contractors, Patiala (lead partner) and Confident Engineering India Private Limited, Coimbatore.

Electric current ran through the steps and railings leading to the STP in Chamoli on July 19, killing 16 people and injuring 11.

Four people, including the supervisor of the joint venture company, have been arrested in connection with the incident.