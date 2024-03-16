Maha CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates country's first LNG-powered bus

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated India's first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered bus, which will be operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, an official said.

A release from the state-run transport corporation said 5000 of its diesel vehicles will be converted to LNG alternative fuel vehicles in phases, adding that 34 per cent of its total expenditure is for diesel for its fleet of 16,000 buses. "Due to conversion of buses from diesel to LNG, pollution will reduce by 10 per cent and fuel cost will go down significantly.



MSRTC has signed an MoU with M/s Kings Gas for the conversion of buses to LNG. It includes usage and supply of fuel," the release said. MSRTC, which ferries around 60 lakh passengers everyday, will set up LNG distribution facilities at 90 depots across the state, the release added.

